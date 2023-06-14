Long Island politician allegedly flashes his neighborhood a lot

Wild times on Long Island.

From WABC-7:

A candidate for Babylon Town Council has been “baring” it all on the campaign trail … quite literally.

In the town of Babylon, you could say Kevin Sabella Sr. is the candidate with nothing to hide.

For the past two months, the 63-year-old financial advisor and a church member has stood without clothes behind the screen door of his house, for all who pass to see.

“He would open his front door and be there standing, completely nude,” van operator Victoria Lombardi said.

Each morning, Lombardi passes his house on Wyona Avenue in Lindenhurst. Lombardi can see his campaign signs for town councilman, but she would also see a whole lot more that she wishes she could “un-see.”

“Once, we made eye contact and it happened a third time, I knew that it was intentional,” she said.

She says he would wait for her again and again. She counted at least 10 times where Sabella would stand at his front door completely naked.

The Babylon Republican Committee has said it will not support his candidacy moving forward. WABC was unable to get in touch with Sabella, but he seemingly acknowledged he kept standing in the door naked while blaming the Democrats in a statement to The Post. Maybe Rep. George Santos can throw him a fundraiser or something.

CLAIMS OF INDECENCY: Kevin Sabella, a candidate for the Babylon Town Council, has allegedly been seen 10 times standing naked outside his front door. https://t.co/gA14q9Vx9W — News12LI (@News12LI) June 13, 2023

