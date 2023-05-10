Tough times for Rep. George Santos. Not only do the Mets stink, but now he just got jammed up by the Feds.

From WABC-7:

Congressman George Santos surrendered Wednesday morning to face federal charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.

Santos surrendered at the Alfonse M. D’Amato courthouse in Central Islip, New York.

He is charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

(…)

The indictment says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothes and to pay off his credit cards.

Santos also is accused of lying about his finances on congressional disclosure forms and applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed as regional director of an investment firm and running for Congress. … This indictment may not be the end of his legal troubles because several agencies in New York are investigating him, including the New York Attorney General as well as district attorneys in both Queens and Nassau County.

A tough blow for everyone’s favorite serial liar and “good old Mets fan.” ESNY’s non-partisan take on the situation: You probably refuse to resign from Congress when you know you might need to use your resignation as a bargaining chip with federal prosecutors. Just a hunch. If this thing gets to trial, hopefully there will be cameras allowed. This could be like the “Seinfeld” trial come to life.

Also, this tweet is amazing now.

I just got back to DC and I already miss #NY03! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) May 9, 2023

And just like that, Santos is back home! What a world.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.