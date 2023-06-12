Give Frank “The Tank” Fleming this: If he will say it on the internet, he will also say it in person.

The combustible Barstool Sports personality and Mets fan made an appearance at slugger Pete Alonso’s charity event for his foundation Monday in Huntington. And Fleming had no problem mixing things up while on stage with Alonso and WFAN’s Craig Carton.

“When I was 10-years-old, I wanted to be a baseball player. And then I realized I flinched when every pitch came,” Fleming said. “But you know what? My dream is alive again. I can’t run, I can’t field. But I can just stand at the plate too and be a designated watcher.”

Poor Daniel Vogelbach.

Frank the Tank performs live in front of the Mets pic.twitter.com/DTxhtJGWdW — Matthew Piper Jenks 🧲 (@MattPiperJenks) June 13, 2023

Man, there is just so much going on here. The absurdity of Fleming being there in the first place. His hilarious line about the Mets not being able to block him. The Jeff McNeil reference. The impromptu Todd Frazier roast. Carton getting a jab in about the uniform size. Alonso being such a class act. The awkward crowd reaction and the obvious tension in the air. What a world. And it all started because NJ Transit sucks.

It is sad things have gotten to this point with Vogelbach. We had high hopes in the beginning. Alas. We will leave you with what ESNY’s Matt Musico wrote last week:

Vogelbach seems like a good dude and someone who gets along with everyone in the clubhouse. That only goes so far, though. He needs to produce and he hasn’t been at all. This isn’t working anymore, and he’s too one-dimensional to keep taking up a roster spot every time a move needs to be made.

