The Giants’ unofficial day-after injury report sounded promising.

Whether it was remains to be seen.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday the team will “go day to day” with pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (quad) and safety Jason Pinnock (abdomen) for Saturday’s NFC divisional round game at the Eagles. The defenders were injured in Sunday’s wild-card win over the Vikings; Pinnock was taken to a Minneapolis-area hospital before flying home with the team.

Perhaps it’s a distinction without a difference. But Daboll did not directly say the players were day-to-day; he said the team would take them day by day. Which could mean many thinks when parsing a tight-lipped coach’s cliche deployment. The world will know more after the team’s first practice of the week.

It would be a big blow for the Giants if they do not have Ojulari. Their pass rush will be a critical key to any upset bid given Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Philly’s high-powered offense. Ojulari has struggled to stay healthy after last year’s breakout campaign. He appeared in only seven regular season games and spent time on injured reserve with a calf injury. He also battled a balky ankle.

Pinnock is a backup defensive back who contributes on special teams. The Giants have struggled with depth in the secondary all season long, so it would be ideal to have Pinnock available.

