If someone told you the Giants would be playing in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this year back in August, how would you have reacted? Probably with some mixture of confusion while being elated. You likely also thought there was no way it would actually happen.

That’s why they play the game, folks. Head coach Brian Daboll and Co. pulled off the upset in Minnesota against the Vikings by winning 31-24. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley each played a huge role in all these points getting scored.

As you can imagine, the Giants’ social media team went absolutely berzerk once time ran out in the fourth quarter. Here’s some of their best work:

Thank u, next pic.twitter.com/scSsanzXpm — New York Giants (@Giants) January 16, 2023

We’re just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/LeSpcNM2oT — New York Giants (@Giants) January 16, 2023

But, New York’s social team wasn’t the only one ready to unleash excellent memes, gifs, and other reactions during and in the immediate aftermath of the Giants’ victory. After all, it’s been more than a decade since Big Blue last won a playoff game, and this was the first time they returned to the postseason since the infamous boat trip in January 2017.

Years of frustration and pent-up emotions were let out over the course of these four quarters. In case you were wondering, the internet remains undefeated with the type of content I found on the Twitter machine. Some of the best/funniest ones I came across are below.

As a disclaimer, a few have some salty language. If you’re in the office, grab your headphones. If you’re at home with kiddos, go find a quiet place to “work” so you can fully enjoy this.

“Just because they’ve won a bunch of close games, that doesn’t mean the Vikings are frauds” #NYGvsMIN pic.twitter.com/fW5h2BRPio — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 16, 2023

The Vikings trying to stop Saquon Barkley #NYGvsMINpic.twitter.com/SiJ1vPcaV8 — Andrew (@andyschraeder) January 16, 2023

Daniel Jones when he turns on Vanilla Vick mode. #NYGvsMIN pic.twitter.com/16T67KbD2A — ScubaCheeze⍟⃝ (@scubacheeze) January 16, 2023

And, this final one is my personal favorite. This two-minute video was like a bird’s-eye view of what every Giants fan was doing and feeling in the game’s final moments.

It’s been a long time since Giants fans have had legitimate reasons to feel proud of their team. Jones, Barkley, Daboll, and Co. have provided many throughout this season. This playoff victory takes the cake, though.

Bask in the glory that is advancing in the playoffs, Giants fans. It’s a fun feeling, and as we’ve seen, it can be quite an elusive one. Then, the focus can turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. And another upset isn’t out of the realm of possibility, either.

Again, that’s why they play the game. New York and Philly will do just that next weekend.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.