Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates playoff win with preposterous outfit

We get what Kayvon Thibodeaux is saying here. And going for. Would we wear it? No. Should the Giants’ rookie pass rusher? Who are we to say.

Thibodeaux had a pretty quiet day in Sunday’s 31-24 triumph at the Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. He finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit. The Giants will likely need more if they are going to upset the Eagles in next weekend’s divisional round showdown. They’ll be big underdogs when they get to Philly:

Big Blue has opened as a 7.5-point underdog against the Birds, according to DraftKings. The Giants advanced to a third matchup with the Eagles after winning their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI on Sunday with a 31-24 win at the Vikings in an NFC wild card game. Philly had a bye week after clinching the top seed in the NFC.

The Giants lost both regular season games to the Eagles, their NFC East rival. But they acquitted themselves well in the regular season finale. The Giants rested their starters but still managed to cover as a two-touchdown road underdog in a 22-16 loss. The Eagles had hammered them, 48-22, earlier in the year at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants are 14-4 against the spread this season, according to StatMuse. The Eagles are 8-9.

