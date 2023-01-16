We had a priceless moment on the Giants’ day-after conference call Monday courtesy of head coach Brian Daboll and veteran Associated Press reporter Tom Canavan.

Canavan got down to brass tax: After beating the Vikings on Sunday in the NFC wild-card round, does Daboll have any more miracles left?

Canavan: Have you tried to walk on water or multiply loaves and fish today?

Daboll: Have I?

Canavan: Yes!

Daboll: Tom, I would sink like a son of a bitch.

Canavan: (Ed McMahon laughter)

Brian Daboll was asked if he has walked on water or multiplied loaves and fishes today: "I would sink like a son-of-a-b—-." 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZwL5RgPQR4 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 16, 2023

When you think about how far this Giants team has come though, it might be possible.

MORE: Daniel Jones has earned massive payday. How big?

This was a rare moment of levity from Daboll behind the microphone. He’s been all business of late. The whole thing about Daniel Jones being “good” against Minnesota, for example. Daboll has settled into a sort of middle ground between his two old bosses, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. He is seeming striving toward the same goal as them, which is to make the coach-reporter give-and-take relatively boring and vanilla so no one actually comes away with anything terribly valuable. But he is nowhere near as surly as Belichick can be and he has not been as prone to moments of overreaction like Saban can be.

What Daboll has to remember though: The schtick only works when you’re winning. You can have fungus on your shower shoes when you win 20 games in the Show. You can wear shorts in the press box when you work for The Wall Street Journal (inside joke that maybe one person reading this will get). And you can be prickly and standoffish as an NFL coach when you’re winning. But start losing and the act gets old quickly. Joe Judge and Ben McAdoo (and even Rex Ryan, albeit in a different manner) can tell you this.

MORE GIANTS ON ESNY:

• Giants-Eagles: Looking back at epic, but short, playoff history

• Giants said they could contain Vikings’ Justin Jefferson. And they did

• 12 hilarious memes, gifs, and reactions to Giants’ wild-card win vs. Vikings

• Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates playoff win with preposterous outfit

• Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau has high praise for Giants’ Brian Daboll

• Giants legend Michael Strahan’s post-football fame reaches new heights

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.