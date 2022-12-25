There have been many Mike Francesa spoofs over the years. Some created with love, others not so much.

For our money, few (if any) top the “12 Days of Christmas” take-off by the WFAN morning show a few years ago. The “Sports Pope” version is a reminder of when WFAN was WFAN. Craig Carton and Boomer Esiason were steamrolling in the mornings and Francesa was at the height of his powers. It was a glorious time. The best era of sports talk radio since the halcyon days of “Mike and the Mad Dog.”

We had no idea we were less than a year away from the double-whammy of Carton’s arrest and Francesa’s first retirement, but that’s another story.

Anyway, play this on a loop all weekend. The full song starts at the 1:45 point.

The celebratory cork gets me every time. The idea MLB tried to sell corks from clubhouse champagne celebrations and the big guy discussing them. But really, there is so much gold. Who didn’t strongly consider buying their significant other a Hoodie Footie? You cannot see a gorilla anywhere without thinking “goriller.” And I have Boll and Branch sheets and they are exquisite. My challenge to the internet: Someone needs to come up with a Chris Russo version of this by next year.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Back after this.

