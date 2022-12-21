This should be a good holiday for Jim Dolan. The Knicks are on fire, the Rangers are playing better, et cetera.

Alas. The petty never ends. From The Post:

She came to see the Rockettes’ world-famous kick-line — but got kicked out of line instead.

Kelly Conlon, 44, was chaperoning her 9-year-old daughter’s Girl Scout troop to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular last month when she was flagged by the event space’s facial recognition system and refused entry despite holding a ticket.

What landed the New Jersey-based attorney on the naughty no-entry list? Her job.

“They said my firm was on the attorney exclusion list and escorted me out,” Conlon told The Post.

Some background: Dolan, the Madison Square Garden CEO and owner of the Knicks and Rangers, has banned anyone who works for any of the law firms currently suing him or his holdings from attending events at his venues. And not just the attorneys involved in the respective cases. All of them. So that’s how Conlon — who isn’t even licensed to practice law in New York, according to The Post — gets swept up like she is an international criminal.

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment,” MSG told The Post in a statement, arguing that it’s really Conlon’s fault she showed up in the first place.

A Delaware judge recently called the policy ”the stupidest thing I’ve ever read.” And the New York State Liquor Authority has fired a salvo, suggesting MSG and its venues might be violating the conditions of its liquor license. But MSG has shown no signs of relenting.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]