Scott Boras has negotiated north of a billion dollars in contract value for his clients this winter. But his biggest victory is not Xander Bogaerts’ massive payday. Or Carlos Correa or Carlos Rodon. It is the deal that accounts for about 1% of the total haul.

Ex-Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo signed a one-year, $11 million pact with the Twins last week. Which means he will make $1 million more than he did in 2022, when he batted a combined .160 for the Bombers and Dodgers and struck out in 46.5% of his at-bats (yes, he did hit 19 home runs).

What a world.

Gallo was unable to function in New York, but he was an All-Star with the Rangers. Playing for the Twins is much closer to the latter experience than the former. And maybe some Gallo’s contact outs into hits in a post-shift world. Which could push his batting average into the .210s. And then he can really cash in next winter. It could be a good signing for all parties.

I still think about this Gallo quote to the Los Angeles Times following his trade:

No offense to New York, but I was living in a small apartment for the same price. So it’s pretty nice to be by the beach and have some waves and some sand and people walking around in flip-flops and whatnot. Yeah, it’s definitely a little more laid-back environment and that’s just the difference of different cities, in general. I think it’s a good fit.

Gallo won’t get a beach in Minneapolis. But he will get a few thousand lakes.

