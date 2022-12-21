The Mets’ Carlos Correa signing in the wee hours of the morning was a stunner.

Too stunning, according to loyal WFAN caller Dan in Carteret.

“I got a problem with this late-night deal for the Mets here. There’s something very fishy about this, OK,” he told Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti on Wednesday morning. His call came just hours after owner Steve Cohen and the Amazins landed Correa after the All-Star’s deal with the Giants fell through due to concerns about his physical.

“I mean, late-night deals, I’ve been watching sports my whole life just like you guys have. When do you ever hear of a player [having an issue with his] physical … and then all of a sudden, another team swoops in and gets a high-profile player. It’s fishy. Steve Cohen hasn’t tweeted anything since Nov. 9, he liked that one tweet (about signing Carlos Correa) on Dec. 12.”

Giannotti then pressed: What exactly was Mr. Carteret suggesting?

“Some type of fraudulent, corruption deal,” he said. “This is so similar to Joe Biden being behind in certain states and then in the middle of the night he takes the lead …”

The call then got back on the rails and down to brass tax. Which is that Mr. Carteret is just a salty Yankees fan. But who knows, maybe an Italian satellite messed with the Giants’ medical reports too.

