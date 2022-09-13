Gregg Giannotti was late to work on Tuesday. The co-host of WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” morning program explained he drove through a flood thanks to the morning thunderstorms on Long Island. Morning update anchor Jerry Recco started the show alongside Boomer Esiason before Giannotti arrived just a few minutes later.

Although Giannotti was late, Esiason expressed he was just glad he made it to the studio safe, and actually took a little jab at his former morning co-host while doing so.

“I’m happy you’re here…I just want you guys to always make it in here safe. We all need to make it here safe,” Esiason said. “So I’m glad you made it, and you weren’t arrested. Usually, that’s what happens when a partner doesn’t show up.”

Esiason is referring to Sept. 6, 2017: the day the “Boomer and Carton” morning program that dominated the airwaves for years came crashing down. Craig Carton, who now hosts WFAN’s afternoon drive program and a new FS1 morning show, didn’t show up to work that day after being arrested outside of his apartment in the wee hours of the morning.

Carton was arrested on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud after partaking in a fake ticket scam that defrauded $4.8 million from investors. He began serving what was supposed to be a 3.5-year prison sentence in April 2019 but was released in June 2020 after completing a 500-hour cognitive behavioral therapy course. Carton has since made progress in turning his life around and is back on the Fan, as previously mentioned.

