Zach Wilson is back. Can he regain the starting job and push the Jets one step closer to the playoffs?

Gang Green is a 1.5-point underdog at home against the Lions with quarterback Mike White sidelined. It’s up to Wilson to show his time on the bench has been the reset he needed — and that he is capable of getting the Jets out of this two-game skid. Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Danny Small, staff writer. The Jets have lost two in a row for the first time all season, but both on the road to no-doubt playoff teams. A return home to face Jared Goff and the Lions in the cold is the perfect remedy for Gang Green. Even with Wilson back at quarterback, the Jets will put up points against this Detroit defense. Jets 24, Lions 13.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. Wilson is back under center and the Lions will pounce accordingly, even if it’s a low-scoring affair. Sorry, Gang Green, but Dan Campbell’s Detroit will motor through the Meadowlands with another hard-fought win. Lions 24, Jets 14.

Matt Musico, editor. Like the Giants, the Jets have struggled coming out of their bye. Earlier in the year, a home game against the Lions would’ve been a welcome sight, but Detroit has been rolling in recent weeks. We’ll also see exactly what unfolds with New York’s quarterback situation after Mike White got pummeled in Buffalo last week and Zach Wilson steps back into the starting role. I do think the defense can figure it out enough, it’ll just depend on if the offense can find the end zone more consistently than they have in recent weeks. Jets 24, Lions 21.

James Kratch, managing editor. The Jets are not only fighting for their own postseason lives. They’re more or less fighting for the Giants, too. A Lions win here and Detroit will have a real shot to finish the year over .500. And if it does, odds are it will be in position to steal a wild card spot from the Giants thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. So the stakes are high in the Meadowlands. As long as Wilson is solid, the Jets should win. And we have a hunch he will be. Jets 20, Lions 17.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. Wilson and the Jets’ offense will need to keep up with the high-powered Detroit offense, but that’ll be a huge task. Wilson is starting his first game in nearly a month and wide receiver Corey Davis is out with a concussion. Taking that into consideration, along with how Wilson’s most recent performance went (9-for-22 in the Week 11 loss to New England), expect the Lions to pull away in the end. Lions 34, Jets 21.

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1-Small: 16-10 against the spread, 14-11-1 straight-up

T2-Benjamin: 15-11, 15-10-1

T2-Musico: 15-11, 15-10-1

4-Kratch: 15-11, 13-12-1

5-Honey: 14-12, 14-11-1

