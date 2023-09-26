Trevor Siemian just became the one of the most popular men in the tri-state area.

Jets are planning to add to their QB room: Veteran QB Trevor Siemian is signing with the Jets, pending a physical, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

It’s a good move by the Jets. But then again, signing any quarterback — well, maybe not Jake Fromm — would have been a good move. Their Super Bowl dreams went out the window when Aaron Rodgers went down. But they are still capable of making the playoffs this season as long as Zach Wilson is not under center. And this is clearly the first step toward that being the case, even if head coach Robert Saleh keeps claiming it is not.

Siemian is a professional quarterback who can get a team in and out of the huddle, manage a game and even make a play or two. He’s started 30 games in his career — including one for the Jets in 2019, although he got hurt a few plays into it — and he has 42 touchdown passes to 28 interceptions. So give him a week to get caught up, get through the impending beatdown at the hands of the Chiefs this coming Sunday night and then go beat Sean Payton’s bad Broncos team in Week 5. If the Jets can get to 2-4 heading into the showdown with the Giants, they have a shot.

MORE ON ESNY:

• It looks like Juan Soto trade rumors will return this offseason

• Jets’ Zach Wilson plan never made much sense

• Ex-Yankees bust Josh Donaldson didn’t care to meet Brewers teammates

• WFAN’s Tiki Barber pissed at Joe Benigno’s ‘bullsh-t’ in heated exchange

• MLB expansion back on table with 6 cities competing for 2 spots

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.