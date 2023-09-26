Mike Francesa did not hit Woody Johnson during his epic Jets postgame rant. So the big guy made sure the owner was properly skewered on Tuesday’s edition of his BetRivers podcast.

“You got Woody walking around with some gold Erector set around his neck like he’s 12-years-old,” the WFAN legend said, referencing Johnson’s “WOODY” chain.

“He’s a clown.”

Francesa mostly rehashed his stinging comments about Jets coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson following the team’s embarrassing 15-10 loss to the Patriots. He also said the legendary Joe Namath’s recent blunt criticism of Saleh and Wilson should be heard.

“Namath is not a doddering old fool,” Francesa said. “He no longer drinks. He’s in very good shape. He has all his faculties. And he has always understood the game of football. And he has always understood the quarterback position.

“So when you hear him say that he cannot watch and it’s disgusting to have this kid at quarterback, and even going to the extreme of saying the head coach should go if he backs this quarterback, that’s Joe Namath speaking. That’s a guy who is the face and the history and the legacy of the Jets. He is the most important player in the history of the franchise. And he still carries weight with those statements. At least he should. What he tells you is obvious.”

