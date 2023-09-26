All the love, bro.

WFAN’s Tiki Barber and Joe Benigno are apparently copacetic after Monday’s afternoon drive brouhaha. Barber was quite angry in the moment during Benigno’s “bullsh-t” rant accusing him of hating the Jets and not watching Sunday’s ghastly loss to the Patriots. He shut off his microphone and then stormed out of the studio. But then Benigno sort of apologized.

👉 Claim your bet365 NJ casino bonus code right now

“I’m not annoyed at Tiki,” Benigno said when Evan Roberts pointed out Barber was taking umbrage. “I’m annoyed at the whole situation, bro. … I apologize to Tiki.”

Barber eventually came back on the air and said all is well between him and Benigno. Hopefully they can share an Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza soon and move forward. We need to keep the peace.

WFAN morning show host Boomer Esiason was impressed with Barber’s poise.

“If he were in the room with me, screaming at me like that,” Esiason said Tuesday, “I would have to get up and punch him in the face.”

And Gregg Giannotti is a bit concerned about Benigno’s claims he was texting back and forth with Jets coach Robert Saleh after the loss.

“If Robert Saleh is spending an hour after the game texting with Joe Benigno, that is a problem,” he said.

In case you missed what happened:

Benigno accused Barber of hating the Jets (because he is a Giants great) and then dismissed any analysis he has about Wilson because Barber was calling the Commanders-Bills game for CBS on Sunday rather than watching the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots. That appears to be what set Barber off.

“That’s bullsh-t, Joe,” Barber says un-miced as co-host Evan Roberts, Benigno’s former partner, tries to get things back on the rails.

Tiki Barber calls "bull****" and walks off the show after Joe Benigno accuses him of hating the Jets. (H/T: @JimmyTraina) pic.twitter.com/rGlEg0PtQy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2023

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.