Of all the dramatic things!

Taylor Swift is expected to attend Sunday’s Jets-Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium, according to Front Office Sports. So yes, it seems like she and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce are indeed a item. I mean, they have to be given that she is voluntarily exposing herself to Zach Wilson’s quarterbacking and setting herself up to have to take a photo with Woody Johnson and his chain.

We kid, we kid. But seriously: There are so many better things the world’s greatest entertainer and most powerful cultural force in American life can do with her Sunday night. And yet she will spend it inside a concrete air conditioner in the Meadowlands. God bless.

👉 Claim your bet365 NJ casino bonus code right now

We’re not going to lie: The whole Swift-NFL crossover is already pretty exhausting. I love professional football. I love Swift — yes, I said it, she’s incredible. But pairing them is proving to be a lot of work. You’ve got the Swifties and the MAGA dopes and the football guys and Kelce is kind of annoying and it’s just a lot, OK. These are just two streams we never expected would merge.

Side note: We have long held the belief Swift would never do the Super Bowl halftime show because she would be bigger than the Super Bowl itself. And the NFL does not play second fiddle to anyone. But here we are. The league has finagled a way to draft off Swift’s transcendent star power without being forced into a subordinate position. The power and the glory of The Shield remains unbowed.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mets’ Brandon Nimmo officially the best Wyoming player in MLB history

• We have more details about Yankees’ shadowy third-party audit

• Shohei Ohtani free agency: Mets, not Yankees, among 5 contenders

• Jets do something to instill belief they won’t let Zach Wilson torpedo them

• Nets’ Ben Simmons is fully healthy, ready to be ‘unleashed’ this season

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.