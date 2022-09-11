The Jets will kick off their 2022 season on Sunday against the Ravens at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets enter head coach Robert Saleh’s second year with plenty of optimism. They had a strong offseason. General manager Joe Douglas has injected a significant amount of depth and talent into the roster, and he was widely praised for his three first-round picks — cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

But preseason injuries to quarterback Zach Wilson — who will return this year — and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (he will not) have dampened things. As has the recent injury to veteran tackle Duane Brown. Now the Jets will try to tread water until Wilson gets back with backup Joe Flacco. And because this is how these things tend to work, he will face his old team that he once led to a Super Bowl win in Week 1. And try to outduel his successor, Lamar Jackson.

Here is everything you need to know prior to kickoff:

RAVENS AT JETS

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Time: 1 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS.

Radio: ESPN Radio New York 98.7 FM.

Game preview. Can Flacco hold down the fort while Wilson works his way back from knee surgery, starting with a showdown against his old team? Here is a full breakdown of the game.

Staff picks. The Jets are a touchdown underdog at home. Are the Ravens really that much better on paper? The ESNY staff picks.

