The jury isn’t totally out on Zach Wilson. The Jets and their fanbase expect improvement from the second-year quarterback in 2022, whenever he returns from his torn meniscus and bone bruise (which could be within the first weeks of the regular season).

But Brady Quinn is certainly out (at least that’s how he makes it seem). The former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports Radio host destroyed the young Jets quarterback earlier this week.

“Can we acknowledge, once again, the media just continually tries to make it something? They want so badly for this to work out, and it’s kind of tough, honestly, to listen to,” Quinn said Monday during the “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe” show on FOX Sports Radio, via The Post.

“I’ve not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less from the media than Zach Wilson in a long time.”

Quinn proceeded to bring up Wilson’s eyebrow-raising mistake in last Friday’s preseason opener against the Eagles, prior to the injury. Wilson telegraphed a first-quarter pass that landed right in the arms of Philly linebacker Kyzir White. It was a rookie mistake — not one you want to see from a second-year quarterback expected to take that next step.

“The interception he threw in that game, it looked like day one,” Quinn said. “Game one, year one, he stared down a target, and was it Kyzir White ended up picking it off, and I’m going, that is as easy as it gets.”

Sure, you can knock Wilson for that early-game blunder that made it seem like he hasn’t made any progress since last season.

But you can’t base an entire development on one single play in a mid-August preseason game. You can’t be out on Wilson because of that one turnover, even if it reminds you of the various mistakes he made last year (11 picks, 55.6% completion rate).

Wait until Wilson is fully healthy and working behind a consistent offensive line and alongside a talented unit of weapons in the regular season. General manager Joe Douglas improved Wilson’s supporting cast with his pending improvement in mind. This organization will wait to see how Wilson fares in his upgraded situation before making a legitimate evaluation of the kid.

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.