The Mike White chants have begun. pic.twitter.com/xCaTGnbysh — JetNation (@JetNation) September 11, 2022

Not a great start to the 2022 season for the New York Jets. In the team’s opener against the Ravens Sunday at MetLife Stadium, quarterback Joe Flacco has failed to develop any sort of rhythm with his receivers. The veteran is starting in place of the injured Zach Wilson but was just 19-of-30 for 171 yards with an interception through the first three-plus quarters (he’s since improved his numbers in garbage time).

Combine that with the Jets secondary having allowed three Lamar Jackson touchdown passes, and you have a 24-3 rout in East Rutherford and very impatient Jets fans. So impatient they’ve actually started a “Mike White” chant.

There is a LOUD "Mike White" chant breaking out at MetLife Stadium. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 11, 2022

This was supposed to be the year the Jets took a step towards contention. The Zach Wilson-Robert Saleh era was in its second year and general manager Joe Douglas immensely improved the roster (on paper) in the offseason.

And already we have the starting quarterback missing at least the first three games and fans chanting for the No. 3 quarterback on the roster. And issues in the secondary even with new faces like cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead. Also there’s the bruised and battered offensive line, with left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Less than a game into the new season. With Wilson not returning until at least Week 4, and uncertainty that his presence will turn it all around in Florham Park.

Not great. Not great at all. Could be a long year unless Saleh has major tricks up his sleeve.

More Jets on ESNY

• NFL insider predicts big things for Jets rookie

• Jets’ Joe Flacco isn’t elite, according to his own kids

• Jordan Whitehead says Jets ‘have the pieces’ to be great

• Next steps for Jets great Joe Klecko’s Hall of Fame bid

• Former NFL QB says media is shilling for Jets’ Zach Wilson

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.