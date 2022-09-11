Michael Carter had Joe Flacco’s back (with the exception of that dropped touchdown pass) after the Jets’ shambolic season opener.

“No. I think that’s bulls–t, though,” Carter told The Post’s Steve Serby when asked if he had heard fans chanting for third-string quarterback Mike White during Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Ravens at rainy MetLife Stadium.

“I love Mike White,” Carter continued. “I love him, and I know he can spin it and know everything, but you gotta believe in the guys that are rolling out there. I know Mike White would have done a good job, but it is like disrespectful to Joe.

“And you see this in the NFL where vets, and guys who are super-accomplished, the NFL tries to throw ’em to the side. Because it’s a quote, ‘young man’s league.’ He doesn’t deserve that.”

Flacco did not play well in defeat. But the loss was not solely on him. His interception looked awful, but wideout Lawrence Cager slipping in his route on the slick field certainly didn’t help. Corey Davis had a big drop early on that could have sparked a drive. And while Flacco’s lack of mobility undoubtedly played a role, the Jets’ offensive line did little to protect him. He finished the day 37-of-59 for 307 yards, a touchdown and a pick, but there was a good deal of garbage time stat padding involved with that final line.

It is hard to imagine the Jets will turn to White before Zach Wilson returns. Head coach Robert Saleh raved about Flacco during the preseason. And general manager Joe Douglas has acquired him three separate times now — as a free agent signing in 2020, in a trade with the Eagles last season and then as a free agent again this offseason. But calls for White will only grow louder if the Jets continue to struggle given his play last season.

