The New York Jets missed out on Trevor Lawrence, but they have a treasure chest of picks to use in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Zach Wilson is the presumptive pick for the New York Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but things get interesting from there. New York has two first-round picks and five on the first two nights of the draft.

Take a look at the live results for the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1 — No. 2 — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Although the Jets missed out on drafting Trevor Lawrence, Wilson is an excellent consolation prize. The BYU product with the rocket arm should be familiar with New York’s offensive system after playing a variation of it in college. This pick should come as no surprise. It’s time to build around Zach Wilson.

Round 1 — No. 14 — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

The Jets desperately needed to add another plug-and-play guy to the offensive line and Alijah Vera-Tucker is just what the doctor ordered. Despite playing tackle in college, Vera-Tucker projects as a guard in the NFL and he should fit into Mike LaFleur’s scheme like a glove. This is the first step towards building around Zach Wilson.

Remaining Picks:

Round 2 — No. 34 — TBA

Round 4 — No. 107 — TBA

Round 5 — No. 146 — TBA

Round 5 — No. 154 — TBA

Round 6 — No. 186 — TBA