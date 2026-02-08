Six Super Bowl bets for depressed New York Giants and Jets fans

Darren Yamashita | Imagn Images

Look at that — another big game without either New York team.

The Giants and Jets were about as far away from Super Bowl LX as it gets this year. Big Blue has renewed hope now with John Harbaugh’s arrival, but everyone knows the next few months will be an ugly slog until Aaron Glenn gets mercifully fired and Gang Green starts anew again.

In the meantime … one of the Jets’ failed franchise quarterbacks will play for the world championship against their hated arch-nemesis with a few former Giants defensive stars thrown in for good measure. So there are at least a few New York sports betting angles to consider ahead of kickoff.

Sam Darnold over 240 yards (+108): Our gut tells us the Seahawks may find themselves playing from behind a bit (see below), so expect him to need to air it out. New England has a top pass defense, but if the Patriots play from ahead this could be a case of quantity, not quality, for Darnold.

Leonard Williams over 0.25 sacks (+126): Williams, who played for the Giants and Jets, only has one sack in the last seven games. But Patriots quarterbacks Drake Maye has been sacked a whopping 15 times so far this postseason. The Seahawks’ deep defensive line should be able to pressure him early and often.

Julian Love over 4.5 tackles/assists (-101): New England is going to try to control the game on the ground. This will create opportunities for the former Giants safety in run support.

FG or XP attempt hits the goalpost (+600): A fun one! We have a hunch.

Patriots (+190): Our personal pick is New England controls the game with its rushing attack and forces Darnold and the Seahawks into the critical mistake or two that proves the difference in a one-score game. And if it happens — former Giants coach Ben McAdoo, now a senior defensive assistant for the Patriots, gets a ring.

Darnold to win Super Bowl MVP (+120): There is a strong chance Darnold earns the honor if the Seahawks win the game. If so, his odds are much more favorable for bettors than the Seahawks moneyline (-230). And it’s a good hedge for those who are on New England.

At NY sports betting apps, the line has held consistently at 4.5 points in favor of the Seahawks. The over/under is set at 45.5 as of publication.

