Mike Francesa has some hot Jets scoop

Wendell Cruz | USA TODAY Sports

The big guy knows a guy, OK.

Mike Francesa said he recently “bumped into someone I have a high regard for and I know knows the situation” about the Jets, and the individual shared some information that surprised the WFAN legend.

(No word on if this source’s name rhymes with “Bike Mannenbaum.”)

Francesa said he was sure the Jets will deny and/or take umbrage with the intel, but he opted to share it anyway on his latest BetRivers podcast.

The Gang Green scuttlebutt:

• Owner Woody Johnson has given GM Darren Mougey more power than head coach Aaron Glenn

• Mougey’s positive press may be a reflection of his new internal standing

• Mougey, not Johnson, blocked Wink Martindale’s hire as defensive coordinator

• Mougey drove the Geno Smith trade

• Glenn was more interested in Kirk Cousins

• The Glenn-Mougey relationship “is not so buddy-buddy”

All of the above is certainly plausible. Mougey may not have done much here so far, but he has not been a complete disaster like Glenn. That is likely good enough to get bumped up in the pecking order given the circumstances.

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The only point I will quibble with: Trading for Smith still feels like a move that is more beneficial for Glenn. Sure, Mougey would like to win a few games this season. But he probably gets a third year no matter what. Glenn has to win games to keep his job. Smith is the best quarterback the Jets could get for Glenn’s situation, but he may not be for Mougey. Especially if Mougey would rather earn the high pick needed to draft Arch Manning or another franchise quarterback so he can use his other 2027 first-rounders to further build the roster.

Francesa said that if his guy is right, the Jets should just say it.

“If Mougey’s in charge, let him come out and be in charge,” he said. “Don’t hide it. Don’t pin everything on Aaron Glenn. If Aaron Glenn is just the coach and he’s not making any personnel decisions, let’s know that. Let’s see where we are right now as we go forward and put the praise and the blame where it belongs.”