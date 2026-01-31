Mike Francesa: Robert Saleh’s Titans hire is ‘a joke’

Asbury Park Press

Mike Francesa cannot believe Robert Saleh is getting a pass.

The former Jets coach was recently named the Tennessee Titans’ head coach after a year stint as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Saleh went 20-36 in four-plus seasons here and oversaw a litany of nonsense. But Francesa said he has gotten a second chance so quickly because of the complete disaster the Jets have become under Aaron Glenn — and that is ridiculous.

“He’s popular in the league, he’s popular in the media. He went back to San Francisco, which is a cocoon where you get jobs. Because that is a very good coaching staff, a very professional team. He has been absolved, which got him another head coaching job,” the WFAN legend said on his BetRivers podcast.

“It’s nonsense. He was a terrible head coach here. And now he’s going to call the defensive signals, which he didn’t call when he was here because he said he wanted to take care of the game. Well, he did a terrible job. He was abominable at taking care of the game. He was about as bad as anyone I’ve ever seen. He was not a good head coach. … I watched every game he coached here. He was a bad head coach.”

Francesa said he has nothing against Saleh. He just knows what he saw — and it all cannot be pinned on Gang Green.

“Yes, the Jets are inept,” he said. “They could screw up a one-car funeral. We’ve seen it a million times. But [Saleh] being absolved is a joke. He was a bad head coach and I’ll be surprised if he’s a good one now.”

Former Giants coach Brian Daboll will be Saleh’s offensive coordinator in Nashville. Francesa said he likes quarterback Cam Ward and expects Daboll to do well coaching him. But he does not see this team-up between fired New York coaches ending well.

“I don’t like the organization they are in and I’ll be surprised if they are successful,” Francesa said.