New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold may have reaggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Sam Darnold continues to deal with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder despite playing in games. It’s a setback he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, and unfortunately, he may have reaggravated the injury in the New York Jets‘ most recent defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Darnold suffered a big hit early in the fourth quarter in which he slowly raised from the ground, and according to head coach Adam Gase, the third-year quarterback will go for an MRI and second opinion.

Gase said Darnold is going to get an MRI on his shoulder. He’s getting a second opinion, too. “We want to make sure we’re not putting him in harms way where any further damage can be done” #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 2, 2020

This specific injury caused Darnold to miss the Week 5 and 6 losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, games in which Joe Flacco started in his place. It’s unclear if he’ll miss any time moving forward, but he did return to Sunday’s game even after taking the hit.

Gase also mentioned that Darnold told him he was “sore” on Monday, prompting the team to take caution with their starting quarterback.

Gase said all Darnold told him was “I’m sore” today. #Jets want to make sure that they clear all steps so Darnold doesn’t play with anything “hanging over him.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 2, 2020

It may not ultimately be his decision, but the young quarterback doesn’t plan on missing more time due to this health-related setback.

Darnold: "I'm focused on playing and not missing any games." He says "worst nightmare" is not playing in a game he's physically capable of playing in. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 2, 2020

If Darnold was to indeed sit out further matchups, it would put the team in a worse spot than it’s already in at the moment. The Jets are the only winless ballclub in the NFL at 0-8 ahead of their Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots.