New York Jets Sam Darnold
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold may have reaggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Sam Darnold continues to deal with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder despite playing in games. It’s a setback he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, and unfortunately, he may have reaggravated the injury in the New York Jets‘ most recent defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Darnold suffered a big hit early in the fourth quarter in which he slowly raised from the ground, and according to head coach Adam Gase, the third-year quarterback will go for an MRI and second opinion.

This specific injury caused Darnold to miss the Week 5 and 6 losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, games in which Joe Flacco started in his place. It’s unclear if he’ll miss any time moving forward, but he did return to Sunday’s game even after taking the hit.

Gase also mentioned that Darnold told him he was “sore” on Monday, prompting the team to take caution with their starting quarterback.

It may not ultimately be his decision, but the young quarterback doesn’t plan on missing more time due to this health-related setback.

If Darnold was to indeed sit out further matchups, it would put the team in a worse spot than it’s already in at the moment. The Jets are the only winless ballclub in the NFL at 0-8 ahead of their Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots.

