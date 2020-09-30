Admittedly, this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jets and Broncos isn’t exactly the most attractive game on the Week 4 schedule, but William Hill is giving bettors plenty of reason to make sure it is must-see television.

William Hill is giving bettors in both New Jersey and Colorado an opportunity to bet on either the Jets or Broncos at 20-1 odds as a 50-point underdog on Thursday night. Bettors who wager $5 on the point spread will automatically get that team at +50 points.

Essentially, when these two winless quads square off on Thursday Night, William Hill is the go-to sportsbook option in both CO and NJ because of this no-brainer offer.

Get the Broncos or Jets as a 50-point underdog at 20-1 odds with William Hill in NJ by clicking right here and CO here. Be sure to enter promo code ESNYWIN to get these special odds.

William Hill Jets vs. Broncos +50 Promo

The 2020 NFL regular season has brought about several no-brainer offers from popular legal online sportsbooks, and now William Hill is following suit with such a deal for Jets vs. Broncos on Thursday night. Here are the need-to-know terms of the deal and how you can take advantage of it:

Ahead of Thursday night’s kickoff, simply back either the Jets or Broncos to cover the spread. Currently (as of Wednesday afternoon), the Broncos are a one-point favorite at William Hill.

When signing up through our provided links and entering promo code ESNYWIN, bettors will place a $5 wager at the standard market odds. This promo requires no special menu or opt-in as the $5 pre-game point spread wager will automatically trigger/qualify for this odds boost.

Then, bettors need to simply root for their team to cover as a 50-point underdog at 20-1 odds (the $5 wager pays out $100 in free bets).

Jets-Broncos Odds at William Hill

While this Thursday night matchup features two 0-3 squads, oddsmakers expect a rather tight game as Denver has spent most of the week favored by less than a field goal.

While we know the market odds, what are the odds of one of these two teams winning by more than 50 points? In a word, it is improbable. In two words, it’s extremely improbable.

Keep in mind that no NFL regular season game in 2019 or 2020 has been determined by 50 or more points. That’s an extremely large sample size. The other element to consider is that neither team has the offensive explosiveness necessary to separate by a 50-point margin.

That’s not speculation — it’s just fact. The Jets possess the NFL’s worst scoring offense through three games, averaging less than 13 points per contest. The Broncos, meanwhile, will start Brett Rypien at quarterback, their third starting QB in four games, and also possess one of the league’s worst scoring offenses.

In summation, for either of these teams to bust as a 50-point underdog would take an absurd sequence of events, while the shot at grabbing them with what translates to 20-1 odds makes this a must-grab offer.

