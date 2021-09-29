DraftKings and FanDuel have announced their launches of Connecticut in-person sports betting on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun, respectively.

The U.S. Department of the Interior published a memorandum of understanding in the Federal Register earlier this week, allowing for the launch of in-person sports betting by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribes.

Both casinos will open temporary retail sportsbooks and take wagers at sports betting kiosks throughout the casino starting tomorrow, Sept. 30.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has yet to set a date for their in-person sports betting launch. Rush Street Interactive will operate Connecticut’s online and in-person sports betting options.

Connecticut Online Sports Betting Soon?

The tribes and the Connecticut Lottery still expect the launch of online sports betting on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Connecticut will be the fourth state to launch sports betting since Sept. 1.

Available Connecticut Sports Betting Opportunities

Here are the opportunities for sports betting in the state:

Mohegan Tribe: The Mohegan Tribe partnered with DraftKings to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the Mohegan Tribe-owned Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the DraftKings app.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation: The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation partnered with FanDuel to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the tribal-owned Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the FanDuel app.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation: The lottery corporation partnered with Rush Street Interactive over the summer to run its online and in-person sports betting options. The lottery will open up to 15 retail sports books in the state and will also operate an online sports betting app through one of Rush Street’s sportsbook brands.

The lottery corporation is researching potential locations for its sportsbooks. One location being considered is the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers. The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

The lottery will also provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, Manchester and Torrington will receive kiosks.