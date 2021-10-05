Just days before its scheduled launch, state officials have announced Connecticut online sports betting will be delayed.

Connecticut’s online sports betting program was scheduled to launch this Thursday, Oct. 7.

Federal Delay For Connecticut Sports Betting

Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, told Elite Sports New York no date has been set for the launch, but state officials do not expect it to be a lengthy delay.

“The delay in publication of the MOUs (memorandums of understanding) in the federal register set the process back. We are still working to finalize the details of the statewide online and retail launch of sports betting, and we are working with the licensees to ensure their platforms are certified and in compliance with the regulations prior to launch. As such, no date has been set but we do not anticipate it to be a lengthy delay,” she said.

The memorandums of understanding were published in the federal register in September.

Connecticut in-person sports betting has been live since Thursday, Sept. 30, after Gov. Ned Lamont (R) placed the first legal bet in the state’s history, a $50 wager on the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

Gov. Ned “Money in the Bank” Lamont placing the first legal sports wager in Connecticut history. He put $50 on the Connecticut Sun minus-7.5 tonight against the Sky. pic.twitter.com/eUZxNiN3XH — Mike Anthony (@ManthonyHearst) September 30, 2021

However, Lamont’s initial bet actually was an impediment to in-person sports betting at the Mohegan Sun. The Orlando Sentinel reported the Mohegan Sun has suspended betting on WNBA games after officials raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest for the casino taking wagers on the Mohegan Tribe-owned WNBA team.

The Connecticut Sun also plays its home games in an arena in the casino.

Mohegan Sun officials decided to suspend WNBA sports betting at its facility in a decision made over the weekend.

Connecticut Will Offer Several Sports Betting Opportunities

When at full capacity, there will be several opportunities for Connecticut residents to engage in sports betting.

Here are the opportunities for sports betting in the state:

Mohegan Tribe: The Mohegan Tribe partnered with FanDuel to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the Mohegan Tribe-owned Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the FanDuel app.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation: The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation partnered with DraftKings to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the tribal-owned Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the DraftKings app.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation: The lottery corporation partnered with Rush Street Interactive over the summer to run its online and in-person sports betting options. The lottery will open up to 15 retail sports books in the state and will also operate an online sports betting app through Rush Street’s SugarHouse brand.

The lottery corporation is researching potential locations for its sportsbooks. One location being considered is the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers. The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

The lottery will also provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, Manchester and Torrington will receive kiosks.