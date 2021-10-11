Connecticut online sports betting will have a soft launch on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and if everything goes smoothly, a full launch is expected on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said the 7-day soft-launch period will begin at 3 p.m.

It’s good news or Connecticut sports betting after the Department of Consumer Protection announced last week that the planned online Oct. 7 launch would be delayed.

“We appreciate the hard work of our licensees and their teams, as well as the team at DCP, for their diligence in ensuring these platforms are compliant with the regulations approved by the legislature,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull in a RELEASE. “As long as no issues arise, we have told the licensees they may move forward with the 7-day soft launch required in the regulations. Once the soft launch is complete, online gaming will open statewide.”

Connecticut Online Sports Betting Soft Launch Details

Each sportsbook app will have different parameters for users during the soft-launch period.

Users of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s Rush Street SugarHouse Casino app can expect the following:

Online sports wagering within the state only.

Soft launch will be limited to 750 patrons on the online platform.

Hours limited from 3 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then a 24-hour cycle until the soft launch period is over.

The Mohegan (FanDuel) and Mashantucket Pequot (DraftKings) tribes also have similar plans for their soft launch:

Online casino gaming shall be limited to games approved by the Department of Consumer Protection (over 100 games).

No live dealer or peer-to-peer online casino games.

Limited to 750 users on each app.

Hours of the soft launch will be 3 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then a 24-hour cycle until the soft launch period is over.

FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive are currently establishing patron accounts for the 750 individuals who will take part in the soft launch.