All those bets on the Giants and Bills to cover this past weekend at least did a bit of good, as New York online sports betting recorded its highest weekly gross gaming revenue total ever.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $450.73 million in total handle for the week ending Jan. 22, it’s third highest weekly total ever, and $57.45 million in gross gaming revenue, it’s highest total ever.

This translated into more than $29.3 million in taxes for the state.

Prior to this past week, New York’s highest gross gaming revenue total was $43.2 million for the week ending Jan. 23, 2022.

Full New York online sports betting numbers

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Jan. 22.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks.

FanDuel : $182,396,200

: $182,396,200 DraftKings : $152,365,142

: $152,365,142 Caesars : $57,527,201

: $57,527,201 BetMGM : $32,475,913

: $32,475,913 BetRivers : $10,933,936

: $10,933,936 PointsBet : $10,363,777

: $10,363,777 WynnBET : $2,906,151

: $2,906,151 Resorts World : $1,529,606

: $1,529,606 Bally Bet: $237,186

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $5 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $7,067,616,724

: $7,067,616,724 DraftKings : $4,989,293,055

: $4,989,293,055 Caesars : $2,968,826,056

: $2,968,826,056 BetMGM : $1,436,274,452

: $1,436,274,452 PointsBet : $480,810,837

: $480,810,837 BetRivers : $445,744,743

: $445,744,743 WynnBET : $100,637,136

: $100,637,136 Resorts World : $61,414,137

: $61,414,137 Bally Bet: $6,469,766

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Jan. 22, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $57,459,178 in gross gaming revenue, it’s highest total ever.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in just $29.3 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $26,569,171

: $26,569,171 DraftKings: $20,241,157

$20,241,157 Caesars: $6,077,120

$6,077,120 BetMGM : $2,388,713

: $2,388,713 BetRivers : $1,141,395

: $1,141,395 PointsBet : $917,544

: $917,544 WynnBET : $107,705

: $107,705 Bally Bet : $54,925

: $54,925 Resorts World: ($38,553)

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: