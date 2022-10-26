Players looking for the best Thursday Night Football bonus can use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free bet.

When you use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000, you are awarded $1,000 in first wager insurance. If you lose your first bet, the insurance kicks in, and you get the money back in free bets.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The prime time game NFL game tomorrow features the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Carolina dismantled the Bucs 21-3 on Sunday, and they are forced to deal with a quick turnaround. Baltimore is tied with Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North with a 4-3 record. Regardless of the way you are leaning, with his promotion, you can make a bet that is fully insured.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to receive a $1K risk-free initial bet.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Details

Let’s summarize this special offer for new users. First, any bet that you make will be insured as long as it does not exceed $1,000. If you win the bet, your money will be deposited into your account as usual. At that point, you can withdraw it or keep it in your account as a betting bankroll. That is the ideal outcome, but all is not lost if you come up short. Under those circumstances, you will get a refund in bonus betting cash when the game settles.

We are focusing on Thursday Night Football because it is the marquee NFL Week 8 event prior to Sunday. This being stated, this promotion has broad parameters. You can place the insured wager on any listed sporting event that is open for betting. In addition, all pre-game markets are fair game, so there are many possibilities. You have the same latitude if you lose at first and you receive the refund in free wagering credit.

Activate the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

These are the steps you take to get your risk-free bet:

Most importantly, click one of the activation links on this page to reach the appropriate registration page.

Secondly, make sure that Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 is entered when you are registering.

Thirdly, get out your phone and download the app if you do not already have it. The freedom to bet when you are on the go is the major advantage. Plus, you will be able to take advantage of special offers that are only available in the app.

Then, make a deposit so you can place your bet. You can use online banking, a credit or debit card, PayPal, or another available method.

After that, it is time to make the move. Place a wager up to $1,000, and the bet will be insured.

Established Player Promotions

You will become eligible for the standard player promos after you take advantage of this welcome bonus. There can be pumped up parlay payouts, no-risk bets, merchandise giveaways, event ticket drawings, and more.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 to receive your $1,000 risk-free first wager. Going forward, you will become eligible for a consistent stream of special offers for established users.