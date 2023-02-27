Legal online sports betting is just days away at this point, and players can take advantage of the FanDuel MA promo code offer that will give you a leg up from the outset.

When you accept this FanDuel MA promo code offer, you will receive $100 in bonus bets. You can use these wagers as soon as the sportsbooks are open for business.

Retail legal sports betting in MA became a reality on January 31, 2023. Online betting is expected to be rolled out on or about March 10. Selection Sunday for the March Madness tournament is March 12, so the timing is perfect. This is one of the most exciting events of the year for sports bettors, so players in the state will be able to enjoy the tournament with some action. With this promotion, you can dive right in with your bonus bets on launch day.

FanDuel MA Promo Code Details

Let’s cover the key points so you know exactly what to expect. First, this is a simple, straightforward offer, and the terms are transparent. It can be counterintuitive to accept this deal at face value, but you simply get $100 in bonus bets. No firm commitments are required, and the distribution of the bonus is not contingent upon any uncertain event. As soon as you register, you will be entitled to the reward.

When you receive your bonus bets, you will have a lot of ways to use them. As we have stated, there will be wall-to-wall NCAA basketball tournament action. You can also make bets on NBA and NHL games and other sporting events like UFC fights. In addition, you can place these bets in any market, so you can consider propositions and parlays. After you receive the bets, you have 30 days to place them, so you are given ample time.

Activate the FanDuel MA Promo Code

Secondly, when you arrive on the landing page, follow the prompts to set up your account. You provide some basic identifying information as you would with any other account creation process.

Then, your account will be established in advance. When online sports betting becomes a reality, your bonus bets will be available in your account.

Lastly, before you move on, take a moment to download the mobile app. This will give you the freedom to bet when you are in any location with legal sports gaming.

Subsequent Bonus Offers

It is important to understand the fact that this is a pre-launch offer. Since the big day is just a couple weeks away, there is a limited window of opportunity here. The offer will be discontinued after the rollout. At that time, they will introduce a full-blown introductory special.

You can grab that offer as well even if you take advantage of this pre-launch bonus. Plus, as time goes on, there are ongoing promotions for established players.

