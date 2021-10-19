After a week-long soft launch, Connecticut online sports betting is officially now at full capacity.

The state is now offering a full slate of online and in-person sports betting options.

Gov. Lamont Announces CT Online Sports Betting Launch

Gov. Ned Lamont officially ushered in Connecticut sports betting’s full launch Monday afternoon after a successful soft launch in the state that saw no problems.

“This is an exciting moment for our state and our tribal partners,” Governor Lamont said in A PRESS RELEASE. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents. I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly.”

The Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Connecticut Lottery are now offering sports betting services to state residents through their FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Intractive partnerships, respectively.

FanDuel and DraftKings can also operate iCasino services through their apps.

The sportsbook apps opened up account registration and began taking bets this morning at 6 a.m.

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive, told Elite Sports New York that the soft-launch posed few problems for Rush Street Interactive’s SugarHouse brand, which is the app being used by the lottery corporation.

“We are having a smooth and successful trial period during which we have been demonstrating the quality and reliability of our platform,” he said.

CT Sports Betting Running at Full Capacity

Connecticut sports betting is now at full capacity as online sports betting joins the state’s in-person offerings.

Both the Mohegan Sun and Foxwood Casino have opened temporary retail sportsbooks and take wagers at sports betting kiosks throughout the casino. Both have permanent sportsbooks currently under construction.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has yet to set a date for their in-person sports betting launch.

Here are the full opportunities for online and in-person sports in the state.

Mohegan Tribe: The Mohegan Tribe partnered with DraftKings to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the Mohegan Tribe-owned Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the DraftKings app.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation: The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation partnered with FanDuel to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the tribal-owned Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the FanDuel app.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation: The lottery corporation partnered with Rush Street Interactive over the summer to run its online and in-person sports betting options. The lottery will open up to 15 retail sports books in the state and will also operate an online sports betting app through one of Rush Street’s sportsbook brands.

The lottery corporation is researching potential locations for its sportsbooks. One location being considered is the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers. The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

The lottery will also provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations are in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, and Manchester.