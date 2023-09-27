The CBS Sports Radio lineup is being rejiggered.

Morning show host Damon Amendolara has bolted to Sirius XM, where he will now do mornings for Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s “Mad Dog Radio” channel. In response, CBS is moving its afternoon drive duo of ex-WFAN host Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff to mornings. The latter move was announced by WFAN and CBS Sports Radio boss Spike Eskin.

No word on who will replace Gray and Perloff in the afternoon. Maybe night host Zach Gelb gets the call? Could financially imperiled parent company Audacy save costs by having the WFAN trio of Tiki Barber, Evan Roberts and Shaun Morash go national via simulcast? Another option we are not thinking of?

But back to Gray. Hopefully this move is a positive one for her. She deserved far better than she got from WFAN. There is an alternate universe where she and Evan Roberts are doing a really strong afternoon show right now, because she was one of WFAN’s best voices during her tenure there.

Gray (and Chris Carlin and Bart Scott) got screwed when the station panicked and brought Mike Francesa back in the spring of 2018. They never got the time needed to learn if the program could work. The CMB (and then MB) sandwich show never had a chance. And then Gray was paired with Marc Malusis in middays for another futile combination. A national afternoon show was a cushy landing spot. And hopefully a national morning show works the same. Back after this.

