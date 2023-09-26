The Nets will be starting training camp soon for the 2023-24 NBA season. When that happens, they’ll have a fully healthy Ben Simmons on the court. Brooklyn will also be ready to unleash the former top overall pick in hopes he can rebound after a back injury cut last season short for him.

During a chat with reporters on Tuesday morning, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the following about Simmons (quote via NJ.com):

Let’s not dwell on the past, he’s feeling confident about where he is physically.

This is more like, get out here, support him and unleash him. If he’s feeling great, then let him go.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn also said Simmons would be ready by the start of camp and has progressed to playing five-on-five without any restrictions, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Ben Simmons is playing 5-on-5 without restrictions right now, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says, and he is ready for training camp. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 26, 2023

Having Simmons return to All-Star form would obviously be huge for the Nets, who are coming in with much different expectations compared to this time last year.

Ben has been putting in the work throughout this offseason, which has obviously made everyone who resides in Philadelphia ticked off:

“Minding my business and working my ass off”. But not before I tell my 7 million followers. pic.twitter.com/VHswZgVS4Z — Kyle From San Francisco (@kylepaganCB) June 21, 2023

This is far from the first time we’ve heard Simmons hype ahead of the Nets’ opening tipoff. Here’s what he said last month about getting back to his previous form:

I’m excited because I know I can do it.

Regardless of what people say, I’m a three-time All-Star, All-NBA player, [All-] Defensive Team. I’ve done things. I’m not somebody that hasn’t done anything. … For me to come back and dominate people will be great.

At some point last year, a rumor stated the Nets were going to gauge Simmons’ trade value over the summer. Brooklyn either didn’t do it or literally got nowhere because we didn’t hear a thing about that. But if he can perform as he did before the end of his 76ers tenure, they’d be quite OK with that.

Brooklyn begins its preseason schedule on October 9th against the Los Angeles Lakers. Their first regular-season game is set for October 25th at home vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

