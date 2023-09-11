The Jets are praying for an Aaron Rodgers miracle right now. But things do not look, or feel, promising.

BREAKING: #Jets HC Robert Saleh says that they’re expecting an MRI to confirm a ruptured Achilles for Aaron Rodgers — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 12, 2023

Gang Green will not know for sure until Rodgers has an MRI on his injured left leg. But they know. He suffered a likely season-ending injury four snaps into Monday’s stirring 22-16 overtime win over the Bills. So what do general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh do as they try to stabilize a season that began with immense hope? Here is a quick rundown of their options.

Stand pat. Zach Wilson is the starter again with veteran Tim Boyle being promoted from the practice squad as the backup. You hope Wilson can finally reach his potential and that Rodgers has rubbed off him. Or that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett can find a way to turn Wilson into Mark Sanchez 2.0, only with much better skill players, and tread water while the defense powers the team. The Jets have reason to believe the latter is possible after Wilson went 14-of-21 for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception, rallying from a 10-point deficit and getting the go-ahead score in the final minutes of regulation while the defense forced four takeaways and special teams delivered the decisive blow.

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

Sign Joe Flacco. The veteran still wants to play and Saleh has sung his praises in the past. Flacco looked pretty washed up last season, and the Jets’ offensive line is not much better. A 36-year-old pocket passer is not the ideal move. But any port in a storm, you know? This seems like a definite practice squad move if Flacco is open to it.

Sign Nick Foles. He’s done this before!

Sign Carson Wentz. No.

Trade for Mike White. It’s hard to imagine the Dolphins would ship him inside the division. But if the Jets offer enough draft capital, it could be a possibility.

Call Tom Brady. You have to at least try. It is not going to happen. But you have to try.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mike Francesa brings thunder after Giants’ ‘bloodletting’ vs. Cowboys

• Yankees tickets to attend unofficial ‘Fire Cashman Night’ are crazy cheap

• Saquon Barkley’s pre-game fit helped this Giants fan see the future

• Kadarius Toney did not delete Instagram, so he joined Giants pile-on

• Why did Giants’ Brian Daboll let Cowboys tee off on Daniel Jones like a piñata?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.