The Yankees snatched victory from the jaws of a historic defeat on Sunday in the Bronx against the Brewers. But as they head off to Boston the face the Red Sox, they’ll be doing so without rookie sensation Jasson Dominguez. Oh, and they’re still in last place with a 71-72 record.

While Brian Cashman was in Japan scouting Yoshinobu Yamamoto (and avoiding Derek Jeter on Old Timers’ Day), we continued inching closer to “Fire Cashman Night” in the Bronx.

The X user known as @JonFromMaspeth began getting attention right after the trade deadline with his “Fire Cashman” sign. He did it without incident the first time before getting ejected the second time.

Shortly after that, he announced “Fire Cashman Night” at the Stadium that’ll officially happen between sections 202 and 204. But, surely everyone in attendance will get to see what the evening entails:

Save the date! FIRE CASHMAN NIGHT Friday September 22 vs. Arizona 7pm Sections 202 – 204 Make your voice heard! pic.twitter.com/4I10pW1UNv — Jon from Maspeth (@JonFromMaspeth) August 13, 2023

After watching the debacle that was the Giants on Sunday Night Football, I needed a distraction. So, I started cruising around the secondary ticket market for the Yankees’ September 22nd game vs. the Diamondbacks.

Since the Bombers are no longer in serious postseason contention and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the chase altogether, it’s easier than ever to buy Yankee tickets.

I checked out three different websites during this experiment: StubHub, TickPick, and Vivid Seats. If you’re simply looking to get into the building, you can buy tickets for less than $10 to sit in the 400s level on StubHub, TickPick, and Vivid Seats. But what if you’re wanting to be part of the officially unofficial event and sit in sections 202, 203, or 204, it’ll run you a little more. Not much, though.

The cheapest seats in each of those sections on StubHub (as of September 11th) span between $9 and $11. TickPick has these seats generally going for somewhere in the $13-$20 range. Vivid Seats will help you get in one of those sections for as low as $7.

This should be a memorable night in the Bronx, for however long the security team lets it last. I will say this, though — growing up in Upstate New York and during the late ’90s Yankees dynasty, I never thought we’d get to the point of fans being this disgusted with the Bombers. Wild times we live in, folks.

