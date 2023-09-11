Mike Francesa did not sugarcoat things.

“This game was an utter disaster,” the WFAN legend said on his BetRivers podcast after the Giants’ 40-0 loss to the Cowboys in Sunday night’s season opener — a defeat he says will “leave lingering doubts until they are erased” and is a “quantum step backward.”

“It was not only a disaster. It was an utter embarrassment. And it was an enormous step backward. (Head coach Brian) Daboll has to take a hit for this game. The coaching staff has to take a hit for this game. The Giants have to take a hit for this game. This game was a total disaster. And it never got better.

“They didn’t come out and make any adjustments in the second half. They didn’t come out and show any pride. Do I think the Giants quit? No, I don’t think they quit. I think they gave effort all the time. But they were overmatched. The fact that they couldn’t drop back and protect their passer on a simple pass play is alarming. It’s alarming and it’s damning. The Cowboys could sack them every single time they wanted to. They put pressure on the quarterback on every single pass play. Not once in a while. This wasn’t a case of, ‘you know what, the ball bounced a little weird,’ as some of the Giant homers will say. Nonsense. This was a game where they couldn’t compete in the basics.”

Dallas dominated the Giants from start to finish. Big Blue has now been outscored 78-7 in its last two games — last season’s NFC divisional round playoff loss to the Eagles and now this debacle. Quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked nine times (two negated by penalties) and threw two interceptions, including a pick-six. The Cowboys also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

“This wasn’t bad. This was a nightmare at MetLife. This was a complete nightmare in every way. This was a total embarrassment. This was hide the women and children and avert your eyes. This was a bloodletting this evening. You can’t get beat up worse than this.”

Francesa made sure to say the Giants’ season is over. But one thing is clear.

“This was not just a loss,” Francesa said. “It was a very important game to make a statement and the statement the Giants made is that they are not ready to play with the top of the NFC East. … This was ugly. This was embarrassing.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.