Same old Jets.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured four snaps into his much-anticipated Gang Green debut. And it did not look good.

Rodgers was helped off the field and into the sideline medical tent. He then left the field in a cart and had a walking boot placed on his left foot. The Jets say he is out for the game — the Bills lead, 13-3, at halftime — with an ankle injury and X-rays were negative.

But the fear is Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Aaron Rodgers appears to suffer an Achilles rupture on this play. This would require surgery and end his season. Other injury possibilities include lisfranc, high ankle sprain, calf strain, but my major concern is Achilles #jets #jetsVsBills @AdamSchefter https://t.co/caFNtm4AdW — Eric Friedman, MD (@sportsinjuryMD) September 12, 2023

By video, our panel of doctors have significant worry for a season-ending injury for #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers More info⏩https://t.co/QZtfW9auQW pic.twitter.com/2Kqhis3jhx — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers leaves the X-Ray room after about 6 minutes. He is wearing an FDNY hat. (credit: Sal Paolantonio) pic.twitter.com/Doi3itN9QB — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 12, 2023

It’s not what you want.

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson has thrown for 41 yards and an interception so far. He will be the Jets’ quarterback for the rest of the night. And likely in Week 2. But after that? Who knows. But for now, the Jets will pray.

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

But hey, maybe Rex Ryan’s past Wilson thoughts will be proven right now!

We got this one young kid that we’re trying to develop, and I think that’s the important thing with this year…we have a dominant defense, run the football, and let’s develop this young quarterback. I think he’s probably the most skillful quarterback that this franchise has had since Joe Namath. So give this guy a chance to come back in as a young guy and grow, and let’s see what we got.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mike Francesa brings thunder after Giants’ ‘bloodletting’ vs. Cowboys

• Yankees tickets to attend unofficial ‘Fire Cashman Night’ are crazy cheap

• Saquon Barkley’s pre-game fit helped this Giants fan see the future

• Kadarius Toney did not delete Instagram, so he joined Giants pile-on

• Why did Giants’ Brian Daboll let Cowboys tee off on Daniel Jones like a piñata?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.