The Giants couldn’t have started their 2023 season on a worse note. That’s what happens when you lose 40-0 and pack a whole year’s worth of futility into one game. But as it turns out, we should’ve known this was coming after seeing what Saquon Barkley was wearing upon his arrival at MetLife Stadium.

Fans of Big Blue were excited to see the G-Men kick off their season at home against a hated rival like the Cowboys. It didn’t take long for that excitement to morph into extreme disappointment and embarrassment once the game started.

That feeling didn’t dissipate one bit until the brutal end, either. The Giants have somehow opened as road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals for Week 2. Before we go about making bold predictions and start assuming things, we need to know what X user @nickdais10 thinks about the vibes heading into kickoff.

Why? Well, if this isn’t proof that he’s qualified to do so, then I don’t know what is:

In addition to trying to turn the page following this awful performance, it looks like Saquon needs to toss this entire outfit straight into the trash. While we’re at it, players should send him pictures of what they’re planning to wear on gameday just to see if he approves of what they’ve chosen.

The Giants themselves should probably also consult with him about any future plans on trying to get the crowd to buy into a theme:

That’s the only real takeaway from this series of events, right? I don’t make the rules. I just try to do what I can to work within those parameters.

