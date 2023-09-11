Kadarius Toney did not delete Instagram, so he joined Giants pile-on

Yung Joka from the top rope!

Kadarius Toney deleted his Twitter account after his godawful performance in the Chiefs’ loss to the Lions in last Thursday’s NFL kickoff game. But he kept his Instagram alive. And there was no shame in his shade game when his former Giants teammates got boat-raced by the Cowboys, 40-0, on Sunday night.

Hopefully Toney was not hacked again. And hopefully he did not drop his phone.

Here is what Giants coach Brian Daboll had to say after the debacle (via team transcript):

Obviously, a tough loss, a disappointing loss, got beat all the way around, coaching to playing and I accept that, got a lot to learn from, a lot to work on and that’s what we’ll do. No excuses, give credit to Dallas. They just did everything better than we did tonight.

I’d say we got a lot of work to do in every area, not just the offensive line, every area on the field, from coaching to offense to defense to the kicking game and that’s what we’ll do.

I’m focused on trying to improve and there’s a lot to improve on. So, you know, it’s one game. It wasn’t a good game, don’t sugarcoat it. It was a bad game and that’s on me and we’ll work to get the things we need to get fixed, which is certainly plenty of things.

