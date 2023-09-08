The Aaron Rodgers Era will finally begin in earnest for the New York Jets.

Gang Green will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in a much-anticipated season-opening showdown.

Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and company will square off with Josh Allen and the Bills for first blood in the AFC East title race. Here is how ESNY sees the game playing out:

BILLS (-2.5) AT JETS (line via Sports Betting Dime)

James Kratch’s pick: Too many people are getting bent out of shape about all the Jets hubbub and hype. My message to them: Relax and have fun. Maybe the Jets are going to win the Super Bowl. Maybe they are going to be a complete disaster. Who knows. Who cares. Just enjoy it. Rodgers is one of the greatest players in league history and he has come to our town. The Jets are relevant again, and that certainly beats the alternative. I think they are going to be really good, too. The Jets are going to the playoffs. They are going to win the AFC East. And — yes — they are going to lift the Lombardi Trophy. You heard it here first! And starts with this game. Jets 24, Bills 17.

ESNY staff picks:

• Josh Benjamin: Bills 31, Jets 17.

• Ryan Honey: Bills 27, Jets 21.

• Matt Musico: Jets 27, Bills 24.

• Danny Small: Jets 31, Bills 13.

