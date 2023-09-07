Bill Belichick has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend. And we are now trying to figure out what this dispatch on the matter exactly means.

Page Six hears that the legendary Patriots coach has split with longtime love Linda Holliday. But the boss’s love woes are causing stormy seas around his usually peaceful Nantucket existence — and they’re even making team execs nervy.

(…)

Complicating matters is that southern gal Holliday has got to be very fond of his New England haven Nantucket during their romance, and isn’t keen to leave the tight-knit island community just because she’s no longer with Belichick. …. We’re told she wants to stick around.

Meanwhile, it’s also a delicate situation for business reasons — not only does Holliday head his Bill Belichick Foundation but she also has something of a history of, er, oversharing on social media. … Now we’re told the team bigs are nervously wondering what Holliday might choose to muse about online next, now they’ve split.

Is this a memo to the other 31 teams that they can get the goods in return for some Nantucket real estate? Because if so, Jets owner Woody Johnson can certainly foot that bill.

Page Six says Belichick and Holliday have been in a “drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup for nearly a year.” But news is just getting out now. The couple first got together in 2007. Hopefully they figure things out.

Before we go, a diabolical thought only we have likely cooked up: The Patriots miss the playoffs this year. The Giants do, too, and Brian Daboll has a rough second year. Bob Kraft decides it’s time to move on from Belichick. But the coach still needs a few wins to become the winningest coach in NFL history. Would Giants co-owner John Mara be tempted to bring the great man home to the Meadowlands?

