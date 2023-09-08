The ever-creative NFL schedule makers had a very unique idea for Week 1.

Cowboys and Giants on Sunday Night Football!

👉 Bet $50 with PointsBet, get a Giants jersey!

Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll and company will begin their bid to make the playoffs for a second straight year (and maybe more?) with a primetime showdown at Dak Prescott and the rival Cowboys. Here is how ESNY sees things playing out:

GIANTS (+3.5) AT COWBOYS (line via Sports Betting Dime)

James Kratch’s pick: Much has been made of the Giants’ recent futility against the Cowboys this week. And not just because it is an easy storyline. In hindsight, it is somewhat incredible the Giants managed to make the postseason last year while going 0-2 against Dallas, 0-4 against Dallas and the Eagles and 1-4-1 in the NFC East. If they keep on having crooked numbers against the Cowboys — the Giants have lost four straight and 11 of 12 in the series — it will be hard to get back to the playoffs. Which brings the bad news. We have been saying it for some time now; this team is ripe for regression. Too many close wins in 2022, too many comebacks — that stuff tends to snap back harshly year to year. And, remember, this team eked into a wild card spot after a 2-5-1 finish down the stretch. Dallas still has a better roster and it will make more plays in a grind-it-out opener. The Cowboys’ pass rush is the difference against a still-shaky Giants offensive line. Cowboys 20, Giants 14.

ESNY staff picks:

• Josh Benjamin: Cowboys 28, Giants 17.

• Ryan Honey: Giants 21, Cowboys 20.

• Matt Musico: Cowboys 24, Giants 20.

• Danny Small: Giants 24, Cowboys 23.

ACROSS TOWN: Bills at Jets Monday Night Football staff picks

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mike Francesa says local airports make us look like ‘hillbillies’

• Mets’ Bartolo Colon retirement ad is a masterclass in marketing

• Can Bill Belichick’s greatest secrets be had for a Nantucket mansion?

• Jasson Dominguez’s Yankees impact is unlike anything we’ve seen before

• Kenny Golladay will not be re-entering our New York football lives

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.