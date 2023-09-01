The on-field tiff between Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jihad Ward of the Giants during their preseason matchup has gotten a lot of action this week. However, we have another feud after Sterling Shepard took exception to something else Rodgers said.

Both teams share MetLife Stadium. Even though nobody likes it, the $1 billion venue is here to stay for a while. Aaron Rodgers calls his new home by a different name, though.

The veteran signal-caller refers to it as “Jet Life Stadium”. Sterling Shepard, who has played for the Giants since 2016, took offense to that (quote via New York Daily News):

That’s what he called it? Jet Life Stadium? I guess, if that’s how he’s feeling. If that’s how he feels then that’s cool. I don’t feel that way. Obviously. I mean, everybody is gonna pull for their squad, obviously. I feel like when we step on the turf that’s our home, we want to protect it. That’s what our job entails is to protect our home stadium.

There’s a bit of time for us to fill between the end of preseason/training camp and Week 1 of the regular season. So, these back-and-forth jabs are just what we need right now to stay busy.

Giants vs. Jets hasn’t necessarily been any kind of real rivalry, especially in recent years. But with Rodgers in town and the Jets seemingly being the center of attention, that could be changing in the near future.

These two squads will square off for the first time since 2019 during Week 8 on October 29th. It will officially be a home game for Big Blue, so MetLife Stadium (or Jet Life Stadium, if you prefer) will be decked out for the Giants. The Jets have won each of their last two head-to-head matchups against their fellow stadium occupant (23-20 in 2015 and 34-27 in 2019).

This matchup was already going to be fun to watch thanks to each organization’s current situation. What’s happened over the past few days only adds to that intrigue.

