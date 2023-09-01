The whole Irina Shayk-Bradley Cooper-Tom Brady-topless vacation photos thing was a topic of discussion Friday morning on WFAN, around 8:40 a.m..

Station legend Joe Benigno, who was guest hosting along with update man Jerry Recco, took the opportunity to ruminate about nude beaches.

“You ever been on a topless beach,” Benigno asked.

“Yes,” Recco said. “And it’s nothing you want to see. … Heinous.”

“That’s exactly where I was going,” Benigno said. “These women on the topless beach …”

“The men too, Joe,” Recco added.

“I’m sorry I brought all this up,” Benigno said. “I blame me.”

Some other notable insights from Benigno:

I remember on my honeymoon with (his wife) Terry, there was a topless beach where we were, in Antigua, right. And I’m like, “I got to check this out.” So I did my run on the beach and I was sorry I did. It was bad.

I can’t even look at myself naked, it’s so bad.

I asked my wife this, “How the hell can you look at me?”

What a disaster.

If you are a guy and you are a gynecologist, you have problems. Let’s be real.

Bro.

“Let’s get back to like (the late) Gil Brandt or something,” Benigno said.

We know what you are thinking. Yes, this is guy talk. Haven’t you and others been panning WFAN’s shift to guy talk? To a point, yes. But there is a big difference here. Benigno (and Recco) have credibility talking sports. And they are actually entertaining. Back after this.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.