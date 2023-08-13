“Oh the pain.”

When any sports fan in the tri-state area hears these words, all they can think of is WFAN legend Joe Benigno and his love-hate relationship with his favorite teams: the Jets and Mets. No Super Bowl since 1969; no World Series since 1986. It hasn’t been easy for Benigno, and he’s let the city hear about it on the airwaves for years.

The constant mediocrity has kept Benigno’s signature phrase alive, and in a few short weeks, it’ll be hitting the beer fridge.

That’s right: Benigno has partnered with Hackensack Brewing to release “Oh The Pain” beer on Sept. 1, with both Mets- and Jets-themed designs.

OH THE PAIN Beer

available September 1st at

@hackensackbrewing!! 🍺Double IPA with Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops 8.5% pic.twitter.com/IUR9QKYnT3 — Joe Benigno (@JoeBenigno_real) August 13, 2023

The phrase certainly works for the 2023 Mets, who are in the midst of one of the more disappointing seasons in franchise history. A team with a $344 million payroll at the start of the season is 12 games under .500 and 8.5 games back of the National League Wild Card.

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the 2023 Jets aren’t shaping up to be as big a disappointment. But, it’s the Jets. So we’ll see.