Mike Francesa and Barstool’s ‘Frank the Tank’ have broken bread

👀 @MikeFrancesa has entered the building! Him and Tank had a quick debate before he joined @PicksCentral pic.twitter.com/BVDBUTTziC — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) August 21, 2023

This is a moment where you will remember where you were. Far more than Tom Brady’s second retirement. It is the New York sports talk equivalent of Richard Nixon going to China to sit down with Chairman Mao.

Mike Francesa.

Frank “The Tank” Fleming.

Two titans meeting to break things down. A truly momentous occasion. It is simultaneously the most amazing thing you have ever seen and also the most obvious thing you have ever seen.

In case you missed it, Francesa delivered an old-school takedown of the horrible Yankees on his latest BetRivers podcast before heading over to Barstool Sports headquarters. From earlier:

“We’re talking about the Yankees. We don’t talk about moral victories. We don’t talk about they fought hard. These are the Yankees! That’s what it’s come to. No one even acts like they’re the Yankees any more. Now we’re into moral victories for the Yankees? That’s how the postgame analysis is going to be handled now?

“Give a break. Do you realize the level that they have sunk to? Do you realize the level of how poor their play is? Do you realize how badly their players have performed? Do you realize how inferior the players they’re putting on the field are? They are awful!

“The Yankees have just completely collapsed here. I don’t even know why (manager Aaron) Boone fields questions about the postseason. It’s almost comical

“They’re trying. They’re just not any good. They just don’t have the ability that we have come to know as Yankee players. … It’s almost like watching a trainwreck.

“They have a lot of work to do before you can look at them and really see them as Yankees again. They’re anything but that right now.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.