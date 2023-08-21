Mike Francesa just took us — and the horrible, head-shaking Yankees — to church.

“We’re talking about the Yankees,” the WFAN legend roared on his BetRivers podcast after Sunday’s wild 6-5 loss to the Red Sox, extending the Bombers’ losing streak to eight games.

“We don’t talk about moral victories. We don’t talk about they fought hard. These are the Yankees! That’s what it’s come to. No one even acts like they’re the Yankees any more. Now we’re into moral victories for the Yankees? That’s how the postgame analysis is going to be handled now?

“Give a break. Do you realize the level that they have sunk to? Do you realize the level of how poor their play is? Do you realize how badly their players have performed? Do you realize how inferior the players they’re putting on the field are? They are awful!”

The Yankees (60-64) were getting credit for rallying and for being on the wrong side of questionable calls. And now they are four games under .500 with 38 to play and nine games back of the final AL wild card spot.

“The Yankees have just completely collapsed here,” Francesa said. “I don’t even know why (manager Aaron) Boone fields questions about the postseason. It’s almost comical.”

Francesa declined to name names. But he said the Yankees had “at least four” players in Sunday’s lineup “that do not even deserve to be on the team,” and that several “utility players” have become key components of the operation. He also questioned the wisdom of continuing to play slugger Aaron Judge down the stretch.

“They’re trying,” Francesa said. “They’re just not any good. They just don’t have the ability that we have come to know as Yankee players. … It’s almost like watching a trainwreck.

“They have a lot of work to do before you can look at them and really see them as Yankees again. They’re anything but that right now.”

